CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Funeral arrangements were announced this week for longtime South Carolina lawmaker, McKinley Washington, Jr., who passed away on Sunday at the age of 85.

Washington Jr. served in the South Carolina House of Representatives from 1975 until 1990, representing Charleston District 116 and was later elected to represent Senate District 45, including several Lowcountry counties, from 1990 until 2000.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., followed by a wake service, at Edisto Presbyterian Church (2164 SC -174, Edisto Island, SC 29438) where Washington Jr. served as reverend for many years.

A homegoing service will take place Saturday, July 30th from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center in North Charleston. The interment will follow at the Mayesville Cemetery in Sumter.

Fielding Home for Funerals in Charleston is providing funeral arrangements.