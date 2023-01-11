MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Thomasena Stokes-Marshall, the first and only African American woman to serve on Mount Pleasant Town Council, will be laid to rest on Friday morning.

Stokes-Marshall died Saturday at the age of 79.

John Wright, the President of the African American Historic Settlement Commission (AASC), which Stokes-Marshall co-founded, said a funeral is planned for 11:00 a.m. Friday at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant.

A horse and carriage will lead a procession from her home to the nearby church.

Wright said past and current Mount Pleasant mayors will deliver remarks during the funeral and former town officials will serve as honorary pallbearers.

A viewing will take place at Palmetto Mortuary Inc. off Morrison Drive in Charleston on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.