Funeral services announced for former SC Rep. Lucille Whipper, will be livestreamed

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral service will be held Saturday for former South Carolina Representative Lucille Whipper, who passed away following a brief hospitalization last week at age 93.

Whipper was known as a model for community activism, being the first African American woman to represent Charleston County at the South Carolina Statehouse in 1985, representing District 109.

Private services recognizing her life and community service will be held at the Sottile Theatre in Charleston on Saturday, September 4th.

The viewing will begin at 11:00 a.m. and the funeral will be held at noon.

News 2 will livestream the funeral at counton2.com.