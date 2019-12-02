Funeral services for Coach John McKissick to be held Monday in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)— The visitation and funeral services for coaching legend, John McKissick, will be held on Monday at Bethany United Methodist Church in Summerville.

After months of declining health, McKissick passed away, last week, surrounded by family at the age of 93.

Coach John McKissick leaves behind an incredible legacy as the winningest coach in football history.

He led Summerville High School’s football team to more than 620 victories.

He was a longtime member of Bethany United Methodist Church where the visitation and funeral services will be held.

New’s 2 spoke exclusively with the senior pastor who tells us that McKissick often talked about the young men he coached.

“And he would talk about how they would call him and visited him and sent cards and helped and remembered, not only while he was ill, but just through the years,” Rev. Mitch Houston the Senior Pastor of Bethany United Methodist Church said. “I can’t describe the love that he had for them. He never called them his team… he always said my boys.”

Dorchester District 2 is asking attendees to wear green and gold, the colors of the Summerville green wave to Monday’s services.

The visitation starts at 11:30 a.m. and the funeral is at 2:00 p.m. at Bethany United Methodist Church in Summerville.

The burial will be private.

Count on New’s 2 for full coverage on air and online.