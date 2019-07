MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Funeral services will be held tomorrow for a veteran Lowcountry police chief who passed away earlier this week.

The Berkeley County coroner confirmed the death of former Moncks Corner and North Charleston police chief Chad Caldwell.

Caldwell died Wednesday at the age of 73.

He served more than 40 years in law enforcement.

Funeral services will be held Sunday at 3:00 PM at the Russell Funeral Chapel in Moncks Corner.