CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man known to many simply as “Cousin Arthur” will be laid to rest on Friday afternoon.

Arthur Ravenel, Jr. died Monday at the age of 95.

A service will be held Friday, January 20 at the French Huguenot Church in downtown Charleston, where Ravenel was a lifelong member. The service will begin at 2:00 p.m., followed by the interment at the French Huguenot Church Cemetery.

Ravenel served the people of South Carolina in various roles from U.S. Congressman to the Charleston County School Board. But his most notable was a stint as South Carolina Senator, where he worked to secure funding to replace the old Cooper River Bridges which connect Charleston and Mount Pleasant.

The realtor and politician served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1945 to 1946 before graduating from the College of Charleston in 1950.

He and his first wife, Louise Rodgers had six children: Suzanne C., Arthur III, Renee, Eva, William, and Thomas. In 1974, Ravenel remarried Jean Elliott Rickenbaker.

Due to limited space at the church, overflow seating will be available across the street at the Dock Street Theatre, where a livestream of the service will play. The service will also be livestreamed at this link for those unable to attend in person.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The French Huguenot Church, 136 Church Street, Charleston SC 29401 or Confederate Home and College, 62 Broad St. Charleston, SC 29401.