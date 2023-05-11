NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Graduation season marked the end of one chapter but the start of something new for college students across the country. One young man’s pursuit of higher education to serve his community has taken him from the Lowcountry to Atlanta — and the next stop: Cambridge as he prepares for Harvard.

Ke’Von Singleton, 21, has his future in focus.

The North Charleston native is getting ready to graduate from the prestigious Morehouse College in Atlanta this month.

“Major in Africana Bachelors of Africana Studies with a double minor in political science, in public history, and historical preservation,” said Singleton, who also attended Palmetto Scholars Academy and graduated from First Baptist School of Charleston.

While at Morehouse, Singleton worked to preserve history. “I’m actually a documentary filmmaker. I’ve made six documentary films, all focusing on black history and social justice. One of my most acclaimed films is Dr. King and his boycott and 1964 Nobel Peace Prize in Norway,’ he said.

That documentary went on to win second place in the world and was showcased at the National Museum for African American History and Culture in Washington D.C.

Singleton’s efforts to shed light on social inequities have been acknowledged by local, state, and national leaders. “We’re not lost. We’re just trying to be found in this world,” said Singleton.

He is also an entrepreneur and owns an audio-visual company, Street Sweepers Productions.

“I have my own company. I’ve been doing audio-visual since I was in seventh grade. I do audio-visual installation. I actually run the audio here every Sunday I’m here, and I do it on the national scale as well for the church,” he explained.

Singleton’s next stop: Harvard Divinity School to pursue a master’s in divinity.

Ke’Von says he had many top options and weighed his decision thoroughly. “Harvard Divinity, Duke, Yale, and Princeton. Harvard is one of the most pluralistic universities out of all the schools I got accepted into, not only in sources of color, black, and brown, and Latin X, people, but also making sure I was around people who were different and didn’t have the same upbringing, so I can make sure that I can be a more diverse person to makes sure people I’m leading are diverse, so I’m not in just one state of mind.”

After completion of the three-year program, Singleton says he plans to head home to the Lowcountry and is placing no limitations on his future leadership role.

“I believe there is more to ministry than just being in the pulpit. I love telling stories; however, I think the most important part of what I’ve been doing is just educating my community. So, whether it’s through films, whether it’s through speeches, whether it’s through any of the other platforms, I just want to make sure I educate my community so kids understand it’s more than about just playing sports rapping, it’s being bigger than what we are, and what we see on TV, and I think that’s my biggest goal.”

He went on to say, “Five years from now, honestly I see myself back here in the Charleston area, maybe running for mayor honestly. I just know at the end of the day, whatever avenue I pursue, I just want to make sure it’s one where I’m making a difference. that’s the end goal. I see myself serving my community in whatever way that means.”

Ke’Von said he would not have been able to accomplish all that he has without his family, church, and community.

“It takes a community to raise a child. I pray the investment doesn’t foil, me being the investment. I pray that I continue to make everyone around me proud and continue to do what I do,” he said.

Congratulations to Ke’Von Singleton and all of the 2024 graduates!