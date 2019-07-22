Future of James Island Library site in question

James Island, SC – Monday the community is invited to what’s called a charrette at the Camp Road Library Space. The event is hosted by the Town of James Island and Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry.

The Town of James Island would like your input since Charleston County will be relocating the Camp Road Library to its new location on Grimball Rd later this summer, and will be leasing the facility on Camp Road to the Town of James Island.

The Town is hosting a public charrette in Council Chambers and there will be various community groups on hand, including the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry, to help facilitate the discussion on possible community uses for the space.

You’re welcomed to drop-in anytime between 6 pm and 8 pm on Monday, July 22nd.