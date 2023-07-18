NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents in one North Charleston neighborhood are voicing concerns after gaggles of geese have formed around community ponds.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources reports that most geese shed their feathers and become flightless in the months of May to July, which may be part of the reason why there are so many of the birds in the Northwood Estates community.

From blocking the road to leaving droppings in neighbors’ yards, geese in the neighborhood have been an ongoing issue that one resident said is just getting out of hand.

“They’re so aggressive- they’ll come to my front door now … and you’ll have droppings, and I’m constantly taking my hose and washing down my walkway, my driveway… they’ll try to attack you or run up to you, so it’s just out of hand,” said Northwood Estates resident, Marilyn Tatum.

North Charleston Council Member Virginia Jamison said the community is used to ducks and geese in the area, but now with gaggles of up to 40 geese taking up yards and roads in the neighborhood, it’s something that is impacting the quality of life for residents.

“The livability and quality of life for me and my constituents is very, very important. That’s what I said I would be focusing on and that’s what I’ve focused on,” said Jamison.

The community says they are hoping to get support to decrease the geese population in the area.

SCDNR has posted a list of ways to help limit gaggles like using decoys such as owls or coyotes to prevent congregations of the birds. And the department wants that it’s challenging to get these geese to leave the area once nesting begins.

Another resident said that while he enjoys wildlife, his community needs outside help because of overpopulation.

“I’m not against wildlife. I’m an outdoorsman myself, but when it gets out of control someone needs to do something,” said resident Ed Gross.

Northwood Estates residents say this is not a new problem in their area — it’s only recently that it has become unavoidable.

“They’ve been here since I’ve been here you know, and that’s 17 years. But it’s just multiplying, it’s just too much,” said Tatum.