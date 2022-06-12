CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD) – When it comes to sand and art, the Lowcountry is sure to impress.
People of all ages spent Saturday morning putting their artistry to the test in the Piccolo Spoleto Sand Sculpting Competition.
Sculptures were out on The Isle of Palms’ Front Beach to complete their artwork made entirely from sand.
This was the 33rd anniversary of the event and was the 23rd year the Isle of Palms Recreation Department was involved with the event.
News 2’s Chief Meteorologists, Rob Fowler had the honor of judging the competition.
Sculptures were judged in the following categories:
Overall Best of Show
Site 19 – Pain in the Gas
Charlie Peberdy Memorial Award: Best of Family
- Site Y – Beware of the Undertoad
- Site 30 – Baby Fin Friends
- Site W – Lazy Days
Adults
- Site 17 – Danger Zone
- Site 18 – LENS Program
- Site 21 – Put a Little Luv in Your Heart
Young Adults (ages 15 to 20)
- Site K – Cristina
Children (ages 14 and under)
- Site Q – To Brighten Your Day
- Site S – Caught in the Wav
- Site P – IOP is Turtley Awesome
Best Architectural
- Site 7 – Dripapotamus
- Site 14 – Holy City
- Site 20 – Fish Tank
Most Creative
- Site 11 – Surfin’ with Porpoise
- Site 22 – Beachill
- Site 10 – Friends
Competition winners received varying prizes and bragging rights across the island.