CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD) – When it comes to sand and art, the Lowcountry is sure to impress.

People of all ages spent Saturday morning putting their artistry to the test in the Piccolo Spoleto Sand Sculpting Competition.

Sculptures were out on The Isle of Palms’ Front Beach to complete their artwork made entirely from sand.

This was the 33rd anniversary of the event and was the 23rd year the Isle of Palms Recreation Department was involved with the event.

News 2’s Chief Meteorologists, Rob Fowler had the honor of judging the competition.

Best Overall: Site 19 – Pain in the Gas

Most Creative 1st place: Site 11 – Surfin’ with Porpoise

Most Creative 2nd place: Site 22 – Beachill

Most Creative 3rd place: Site 10 – Friends

Adults 1st place: Site 17 – Danger Zone

Best Architectural 2nd place: Site 14 – Holy City











Sculptures were judged in the following categories:

Overall Best of Show

Site 19 – Pain in the Gas

Charlie Peberdy Memorial Award: Best of Family

Site Y – Beware of the Undertoad Site 30 – Baby Fin Friends Site W – Lazy Days

Adults

Site 17 – Danger Zone Site 18 – LENS Program Site 21 – Put a Little Luv in Your Heart

Young Adults (ages 15 to 20)

Site K – Cristina

Children (ages 14 and under)

Site Q – To Brighten Your Day Site S – Caught in the Wav Site P – IOP is Turtley Awesome

Best Architectural

Site 7 – Dripapotamus Site 14 – Holy City Site 20 – Fish Tank

Most Creative

Site 11 – Surfin’ with Porpoise Site 22 – Beachill Site 10 – Friends

Competition winners received varying prizes and bragging rights across the island.