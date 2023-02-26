RAVENEL, S.C. (WCBD) – Congressman Jim Clyburn visited St. Paul United Methodist Church in Ravenel Sunday morning.

Congressman Jim Clyburn’s visit honored Black History Month and the first day of Lent.

Congressman Clyburn represents South Carolina’s Sixth Congressional District: Allendale, Bamberg, Clarendon, Colleton, Hampton, Jasper, and Williamsburg counties and parts of Beaufort, Berkeley, Calhoun, Charleston, Dorchester, Orangeburg, Richland, and Sumter counties.

During the 9:00 a.m. service, the Congressman spoke about being a good neighbor, highlighted the importance of putting differences aside, and recognized Maya Angoula.

“That’s what Black History month is all about, celebrating the contributions of those who made significant sacrifices for us to be who we are and where we are today.”

“We must learn that being a good neighbor does not require of being from the same ethnic background,” Clyburn said. “But there’s another lesson here… sometimes in being a good neighbor, you have to get down off your high horse.”

He ended his speech by encouraging the congregation of being comfortable speaking about Black History Month and human differences.