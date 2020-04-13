Skip to content
GALLERY: Early morning storms create damage across the Lowcountry
Local News
by:
Tim Renaud
Posted:
Apr 13, 2020 / 01:38 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 13, 2020 / 01:38 PM EDT
Edisto Beach (Thomas Wright)
Deni Dena Ashby – Edisto Beach
Deni Dena Ashby – Edisto Beach
Deni Dena Ashby – Edisto Beach
Deni Dena Ashby – Edisto Beach
Deni Dena Ashby – Edisto Beach
Deni Dena Ashby – Edisto Beach
Deni Dena Ashby – Edisto Beach
Peggy Jeffrey Rochay – Ashborough
Peggy Jeffrey Rochay – Ashborough
Hwy 176 on Alexander Circle just before you get to Cane Bay – Monnie Fishel
Fairlawn Barony – Marguerite Kirby
Kiawah Island (Pamela Cohen)
Storm damage to a home in Nixville
Kiawah Island (Pamela Cohen)
Kiawah Island (Pamela Cohen)
Kiawah Island (Pamela Cohen)
Edisto Beach (Thomas Wright)
Edisto Beach (Thomas Wright)
Edisto Beach (Thomas Wright)
Edisto Beach (Thomas Wright)
Edisto Beach (Thomas Wright)
Edisto Beach (Thomas Wright)
Old Highway 52
Old Highway 52
Fairlawn Neighborhood
Fairlawn Neighborhood
Fairlawn Neighborhood
Fairlawn Neighborhood
Fairlawn Neighborhood
Fairlawn Neighborhood
Cedar Island (Roxanne Robinson)
Cedar Island (Roxanne Robinson)
Cedar Island (Roxanne Robinson)
Flooding on Maple Drive and Yeamans Hall Road (Photo: Jeremy Dye)
Flooding on Maple Drive and Yeamans Hall Road (Photo: Jeremy Dye)
Severe damage in Nixville (provided)
Trees down on Clayton Ln. in Ridgeville. (Photo: Dorchester County)
Tree on home in downtown Sumemrville (Jim Bellaire)
Tree on home in downtown Sumemrville (Jim Bellaire)
Tree on home in downtown Sumemrville (Jim Bellaire)
