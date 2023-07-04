MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Families at East Cooper Medical Center are celebrating the birth of the nation with a birth of their own Tuesday!

Credit: Bella Baby Photography

East Cooper Medical Center partnered with Bella Baby Photography to deliver newborn photos to the families of babies born on Independence Day.

“The birth of a baby is already a memorable time for families, but we wanted to help create an experience for them by treating them to their first photo shoot,” Morgan Lancaster, marketing manager at East Cooper Medical Center, said.