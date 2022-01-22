GALLERY: Freezing rain leads to icy conditions across the Lowcountry, Georgetown

A storm system that passed through the region on Friday was met with below-freezing temperatures overnight, bringing with it freezing rain and a layer of ice for several communities.

Many areas across the Lowcountry reported a light glaze of ice and trace amounts of sleet; a few snowflakes were also reported during the early morning hours.

Most of the winter weather and thicker accumulations of ice happened in Georgetown and Williamsburg counties.

Freezing rain came to an end by daybreak for much of the area although some icing was still present through the morning.