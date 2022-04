BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Storms moved across the Lowcountry Wednesday, bringing a second day of severe weather threats.

Foxbank Plantation via Chris Caulder

Cane Bay via Chelsey Brown

Cane Bay via Chelsey Brown

Cane Bay via Chelsey Brown

Cane Bay via Chelsey Brown

Cane Bay via Chelsey Brown

Cane Bay via Chelsey Brown

Cane Bay via Joey Beeson

Cane Bay via Joey Beeson

Viewers sent News 2 photos and videos of an ominous cloud near the area of Moncks Corner. While Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Rob Fowler said the cloud appeared to be a funnel cloud, it is unclear whether it touched the ground, which is required to classify it as a tornado.

News 2 will continue updating this page as more photos and videos come in.