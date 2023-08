Art by Clover Matthews of River Oaks Middle School. Located at Dorchester Rd. & Paramount Dr. (Photo: North Charleston Government)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several intersections around North Charleston have been revamped with student artwork.

Bug on Log by Braeden LaRoche of Charleston County School of the Arts. Located at North Rhett & I526 (Photo: North Charleston Government)

Olivia Salvaggio North Charleston High School Location: East Montague Ave. & Morningside Dr.Photo: North Charleston Government

Ulysses’ Butterfly Kingdom by Shatia Summers of Fort Dorchester High School. Located at Otranto Rd. & Antler Dr. (Photo: North Charleston Government)

Friends at Sunset by Hazel Torres Elena of Fort Dorchester High School. Located at Rivers Ave. & Reynolds Ave. (Photo: North Charleston Government)

A Space Adventure by Skylar Lovelace of Rollings Middle School of the Arts. Located at Dorchester Rd. & Trump St. (Photo: North Charleston Government)

The One Where Isabella Finds a Cool Lizard by Isabella Davis of Fort Dorchester High School. Located at International Blvd. & Tanger Outlet Blvd. (Photo: North Charleston Government)

STEAM For All by Ashlyn Pomranky of Fort Dorchester High School. Located at Dorchester Rd. & Cross County (Photo: North Charleston Government)

Your Success is in the Palm of YOUR Hand by Lauralai Mello Harper of Fort Dorchester High School. Located at Rivers Ave. & Ashley Phosphate (Photo: North Charleston Government)

In May, North Charleston Government invited local middle and high school students to submit digital artwork for their traffic signal box beautification program.

Now, digital artwork from nine North Charleston students is displayed at intersections throughout the city.