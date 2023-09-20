MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews responded to a Wednesday afternoon house fire in the Brickyard Plantation community.

Mount Pleasant Fire Chief Mike Mixson said firefighters received a call regarding the fire off Waterpointe Circle around 12:43 after it was reported by a neighbor.

When crews arrived, firefighters found that there was fire in the home’s attached garage, which spread to the attic.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames quickly. They said no one was home at the time of the fire, and no firefighters were injured during the call.

Fire units from the City of Charleston and Isle of Palms assisted through a mutual aid agreement.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.