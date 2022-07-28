CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents on the peninsula may experience a delay with garbage collection this week due to staffing-related issues.

Charleston city leaders said residents with Thursday garbage pickup “may experience a one-day delay” because of an illness impacting the staff.

City leaders tell News 2 about eight workers called out Thursday due to illness.

Residents are asked to keep their green garbage can by the curb today. “If the route is delayed, it will be picked up tomorrow,” the city said.