MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Country music superstar Garth Brooks will soon head to the southeast for concerts across the region, including a stop at Bank of America Stadium this summer.

Brooks joined News 2 Midday to talk about his Stadium Tour and gave a preview of what fans can expect when he hits the stage in the Queen City this July.

His team took a break from touring because of the coronavirus pandemic. Brooks said people were so happy when the tour finally made its return just weeks ago.

“People were so happy just to be together, I don’t think it had anything to do with Garth Brooks, they were so happy just to be out singing and the joy on their face made you cry,” he said. “What we get to do is be part of the healing process and the recovery process.”

During his shows, Brooks often makes it a point to highlight the various fan posters in the crowd and sing those fan favorites. It’s something he said started when he first began singing music in college.

“You’d take your guitar to people and just do requests, so your number of requests, number of songs you knew grew vastly because you don’t want to disappoint anybody. So, now that you are an artist on an actual label, I don’t think you lose that – what’s weird now, though, is most of the signs are for songs that are on your record, which is pretty cool.”

Is there a song Brooks simply does not want to perform during his tours? Not really, he said.

“I can’t imagine what it would be,” he said. “What happens at a Garth Brooks show, I start it and you guys finish it. I start the next one, you guys finish it. I think people ask hoping you are going to say, ‘Friends in Low Places,’ but what they don’t understand is I play the first four notes – and I haven’t sung it in 20-something years – and you just watch. It’s so much fun.”

The music icon’s Stadium Tour was originally scheduled to stop in Charlotte on May 2, 2020, and sold out all 74,000 tickets within 90 minutes. The date was moved four times before the concert was officially canceled in August because of the pandemic. Tickets were refunded.

Tickets for his July 16 concert in Charlotte will go on sale Friday, March 25. Brooks will be in Orlando this weekend.