SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A gas leak is impacting some traffic in Summerville on Monday afternoon.

The Summerville Police Department said North Main Street is shut down between West 5th North Street and West 6th South Street.

Dominion Energy crews have responded to the scene. They said a third-party contractor working in the area struck and damaged a natural gas line.

People are asked to avoid the area. Motorists should find an alternate route.