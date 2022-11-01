NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) temporarily shut down a portion of Rivers Avenue Tuesday night due to a gas leak in the area.

All lanes of Rivers Avenue between Reynolds Avenue and Cherokee Street were shut down shortly before 6:00 p.m.

According to Dominion Energy, a third-party contractor cut a natural gas line on the 3300 block of Rivers Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Crews were able to secure the line by 6:30 p.m.

The road was reopened shortly before 6:45 p.m., but Dominion crews remained on scene making final repairs.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.