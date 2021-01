CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Gas prices are jumping at the pump once again.

Prices have gone up nearly nine cents in the last three weeks. Here is a look at the average prices throughout the Lowcountry.

According to Gasbuddy.com, on average prices for regular gas include:

$2.11 – Charleston County

$2.11 – Berkeley County

$2.11 – Dorchester County

$2.09 – Colleton County

$2.08 – Williamsburg County

$2.15 – Georgetown County