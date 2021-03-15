Gas prices continue to rise; another increase past three weeks

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The cost of gas is continuing to rise with a 25 cent increase over the past three weeks.

The national average cost for gas is estimated at $2.89 a gallon.

The spike is reported to be due to higher crude oil prices and refineries shutting down or reduced following the extreme cold and power outages last month.

According to Gas Buddy, the average gas prices throughout the Lowcountry include: