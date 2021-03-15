Gas prices continue to rise; another increase past three weeks

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The cost of gas is continuing to rise with a 25 cent increase over the past three weeks.

The national average cost for gas is estimated at $2.89 a gallon.

The spike is reported to be due to higher crude oil prices and refineries shutting down or reduced following the extreme cold and power outages last month.

According to Gas Buddy, the average gas prices throughout the Lowcountry include:

  • Charleston County – $2.49/a gallon
  • Berkeley County – $2.51/a gallon
  • Dorchester County – $2.57/a gallon
  • Colleton County – $2.52/a gallon
  • Williamsburg County – $2.59/a gallon

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Dallas Cowboys

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES