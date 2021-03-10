Gas prices continue to rise, nearly up 20 cents since last month

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Experts say gas prices have gone up by 20 cents from mid-February until now.

Triple A reports, the average cost of one gallon of regular gas in South Carolina sits at $2.54 while this time last year the average cost was $2.09.

Experts suggest that an increase in travel as the world opens back up, along with severe winter weather, and other factors have contributed to this.

“A lot of folks have asked, hey are we going to see $3 gas soon, I’d like to say that we won’t see that but never say never because there’s a good chance that we might see $3 gas as we approach memorial day,” said Tiffany Wright, Spokesperson for AAA of the Carolinas.

According to Gas Buddy, some of the prices in the Lowcountry per gallon of regular gas include: