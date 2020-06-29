Gas prices expected to be the cheapest its been in the last four years

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Prices are beginning to rise at the pump, but due to the pandemic we are expected to see a major changes in gas prices.

In the last two weeks, gas prices have gone up six cents, but there is good news.

AAA estimates that we will most likely pay the cheapest prices at the pump this Summer in four years, so we took a look at what you are paying across the Lowcountry.

According to gasbuddy.com, this is what you are estimated to be paying per county: