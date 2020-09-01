Gas prices have seen an increase in the last week due to the effects of Hurricane Laura

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Due to the high increase in demand of gas ahead of Hurricane Laura, Triple AAA reports an increase of about 5 cents in prices.
Prices should trend down as oil production facilities reopen in Texas.
Here are the local gas prices (for regular gas) in Lowcountry, according to Gas Buddy website:
- Charleston County – $2.08/gallon
- Colleton County – $2.03/gallon
- Berkeley County – $2.03/gallon
- Georgetown County – $2.02/gallon
- Dorchester County – $2.01/gallon
- Wiliamsburg County – $1.99/gallon