Gas prices have seen an increase in the last week due to the effects of Hurricane Laura

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Due to the high increase in demand of gas ahead of Hurricane Laura, Triple AAA reports an increase of about 5 cents in prices.

Prices should trend down as oil production facilities reopen in Texas.

Here are the local gas prices (for regular gas) in Lowcountry, according to Gas Buddy website:

  • Charleston County – $2.08/gallon
  • Colleton County – $2.03/gallon
  • Berkeley County – $2.03/gallon
  • Georgetown County – $2.02/gallon
  • Dorchester County – $2.01/gallon
  • Wiliamsburg County – $1.99/gallon

