Gas prices on the rise at the pump throughout the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Prices are on the rise at the pump.
In the last three weeks, gas prices have seen a rise in nearly three cents.
Nationally, drivers are paying $3.25/a gallon for regular gas on average. Here is a look into the average gas prices throughout the Lowcountry.
According to Gas Buddy, drivers are paying on average:
- $2.95/a gallon in Colleton County
- $2.93/a gallon in Charleston and Georgetown Counties
- $2.89/a gallon in Dorchester County
- $2.85/a gallon in Berkeley County
- $2.84 in Williamsburg County