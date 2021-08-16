Gas prices on the rise at the pump throughout the Lowcountry

**FILE**A gasoline station attendant pumps gas in this July 13, 2006 file photo in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, file)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Prices are on the rise at the pump.

In the last three weeks, gas prices have seen a rise in nearly three cents.

Nationally, drivers are paying $3.25/a gallon for regular gas on average. Here is a look into the average gas prices throughout the Lowcountry.

According to Gas Buddy, drivers are paying on average: