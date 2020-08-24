Gas prices remaining steady across counties in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Gas prices are remaining steady throughout the last few weeks. The Lundberg survey shows the national average for regular gas is around $2.24 per gallon.

We have taken a look at what you are paying across the Lowcountry.

According to gasbuddy.com, here is a list of the gas prices per county in the area:

  • Charleston County – $2.02/gallon
  • Georgetown County – $2.00/gallon
  • Berkeley County – $1.96/gallon
  • Dorchester County – $1.95/gallon
  • Colleton County – $1.94/gallon
  • Williamsburg County – $1.91/gallon

