Gas prices remaining steady across counties in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Gas prices are remaining steady throughout the last few weeks. The Lundberg survey shows the national average for regular gas is around $2.24 per gallon.
We have taken a look at what you are paying across the Lowcountry.
According to gasbuddy.com, here is a list of the gas prices per county in the area:
- Charleston County – $2.02/gallon
- Georgetown County – $2.00/gallon
- Berkeley County – $1.96/gallon
- Dorchester County – $1.95/gallon
- Colleton County – $1.94/gallon
- Williamsburg County – $1.91/gallon
