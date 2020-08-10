Gas prices steady in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Experts say gas prices are steady with the national average around $2.25 a gallon.

It has technically gone up a fraction of one cent since July 24th with drivers paying about 50 cents less per gallon than this time last year.

So, we looked into what we are paying here in the Lowcountry.

According to Gasbuddy.com, we are paying $2.02 a gallon on average in Charleston County.

Other counties include: