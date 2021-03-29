Gas prices up another nickel, look into average gas prices in the Lowcounty

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Gas prices are at a reported increase of another nickel over the last two weeks.

Officials say the national average now sits at $2.94.

The latest increase in prices comes at the tail end of the oil prices climbing in the beginning of March. Oil prices have been slowly falling again, but expected to see high gas prices in April and May.

According to Gas Buddy, the average price for regular gas in the Lowcountry consists of:

Charleston County – $2.49/ a gallon

Dorchester County – $2.53/ a gallon

Berkeley County – $2.56/a gallon

Colleton County – $2.55/ a gallon

Williamsburg County – $2.67/ a gallon