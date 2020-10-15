GCFD responding to early morning fire on St. James Ave.

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Fire Department (GCFD) is responding to an early morning fire near the Lowe’s in Goose Creek on St. James Ave.

GCFD has been on the scene since 3 a.m. fighting a semi-truck fire on St. James Ave.

According to authorities, there have been no injuries from this fire and the semi-truck was the only thing affected from the flames.

The fire has been contained and the scene is working to be cleared.

Still no word as to what caused the fire and we are working to learn more. The fire is under investigation by the GCFD and GCPD.