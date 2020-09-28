GCSO: Body of one missing boater recovered

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office on Monday announced that the body of one missing boater has been recovered from Sampit River near Carroll Campbell Marina.

The body of marquis Mickel (35) has been recovered following a multi-agency search over the last two days.

Crews are continuing the search for the second missing boater.

