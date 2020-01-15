Gearing up for the 2020 Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The YWCA of Great Charleston will continue its celebration of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. next will with its annual parade.

The event takes place beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 20th in downtown Charleston.

Hundreds of local schools, organizations, leaders and community members will take part in the parade celebrating the Civil Rights leader.

The parade route will run from Burke High School along Fishburne Street, then north to Sumter Street, east along Sumter Street to King Street, and then south to Marion Square, turning east onto Calhoun Street.

News 2 will broadcast LIVE from the parade and feature special guests beginning at 11:00 a.m.

You can also watch the parade in its entirety on our website, counton2.com.