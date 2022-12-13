CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Keep your eye on the sky because one of the year’s best meteor showers will be visible over the Lowcountry Wednesday night.

The Geminids meteor shower, which runs annually from early to mid-December, will peak over Charleston the night of Dec. 13 and into the morning of Dec. 14.

Over 100 meteors are recorded in this composite image taken during the peak of the Geminid meteor shower in 2014. Credit: NASA/MSFC/Danielle Moser, NASA’s Meteoroid Environment Office

Storm Team 2 meteorologist Olivia Lawrence said Geminids is known as the “king of the meteor showers” as it produces hundreds of brightly-colored meteors. During its peak, the shower produces an average of 30 to 40 multicolored meteors per hour but can produce as many as 120.

According to NASA, the stream is produced by debris left behind by 3200 Phaethon, an asteroid or possible “rock comet,” which was first discovered in 1982.

While the nearly 80 percent full, waning gibbous moon may block out fainter meteors, clear overnight conditions mean the Lowcountry will likely still get a good show.

For optimal viewing, astronomers recommend finding a dark spot, giving your eyes between 30 and 45 minutes to adjust to the dark, and lying flat on your back.

The shower should get going between 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. local time, peak around 2:00 a.m., and last until dawn, giving eager stargazers plenty of opportunity to catch it.

While meteors can and will appear anywhere in the sky, this shower radiates from the constellation Gemini.

If you capture any pictures or videos of the Geminids meteor shower, send them to @livlawrencewx or @SophieBramsWCBD on Twitter!