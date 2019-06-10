Georgetown City Council to discuss who will be the next City Administrator

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown City Council will hold a special meeting on Monday to discuss the candidates for the City Administrator’s position.

South Strand News reports it’s been over a year since the last city administrator left the position in February 2018.

According to the paper, city council was supposed to interview a group of finalists back in the fall but plans were delayed after Hurricane Florence.

During that delay, a number of the candidates accepted positions at other jobs which forced the city to start the search process all over again.

South Strand News reports the city has narrowed it down to four finalists who were here at the end of May being interviewed.

Right now, the city does not have to release the names of those candidates until the search is narrowed down to three candidates.

Monday’s meeting gets underway at 4 p.m. at the city’s municipal courtroom.