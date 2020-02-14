‘No evidence’ that woman who came to Georgetown Co. hospital with ‘head injury’ was gunshot victim, sheriff’s office says

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says deputies have found no evidence to indicate that a woman who went to the hospital was a gunshot victim.

“Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office deputies have found no evidence that a woman who came to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital tonight with a head injury was victim of a gunshot,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post at 11:36 p.m. Thursday.

“The woman was being evasive about how her injury occurred,” the sheriff’s office said.

The woman remains at MUSC in Charleston.

The sheriff’s office first reported in a Facebook post around 10:15 p.m. Thursday that they were investigating “a shooting incident that took place at a residence on Pennyroyal Road.”

A woman went to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital with a gunshot Thursday night, according to Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver. The woman was transferred to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment.

Sheriff Weaver said the woman offered little information about events that led to her injury.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102. Anonymous tips may also be sent by using Text-A-Tip. Just dial 274637 from any text enabled cell phone, and text the word “GCSOTIP” followed by your message.