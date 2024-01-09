GEORGETOWN S.C. (WCBD)–Officials in Georgetown County have spent the last few days preparing for the worst and hoping for the best.

“We’re prepared for strong gusty winds at excessive speeds at 55- 60 miles per hour. We already had some coastal flooding this morning, but we anticipate the potential for that again with this event’s high tide cycle. We are also looking for anywhere from 3 inches of rainfall along with the possibilities for tornadoes as the frontal line comes through the area,” said Brandon Ellis, director of emergency services for Georgetown.

At least one tornado warning was issued for Georgetown County Tuesday afternoon, and officials say they’re closely monitoring conditions into the evening. Another primary concern is power outages.

“Well, during these storms, it’s mostly wind-driven. You know, we’ve had a lot of rain here leading up to this day, so as a first responder, we look at ground saturation, so when we start seeing wind pushing trees over, getting into the power lines, shutting roads down, falling on houses vehicles things like that,” said Charlie Cribb the city of Georgetown fire chief.

As the system progresses, officials are urging residents to stay home and not put themselves or first responders at unnecessary risk.

“Stay inside. We must not have our first responders out if unnecessary, so as the winds pick up, ensure that you have secured all items in your yard and pull all your trash cans in, please,” said Carol Jayroe, the mayor of Georgetown.

On Wednesday, the Georgetown County School District will operate on a 2-hour delay for all students and employees.