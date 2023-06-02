GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects who may be connected to two burglaries this week.

Deputies said the individuals were captured on security cameras in two separate incidents — at the 521 Mini-Mart on June 1 and the Valero gas station on E. Main Street in Andrews on June 2.

Provided by Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office

The suspects entered the stores after the front glass doors were shattered at both locations, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said the suspects were seen in a silver Hyundai four-door sedan with black wheels.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GCSO at 843-546-5102.