GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has charged one adult and four minors with underage drinking following their investigation in the Pawleys Island community.

Deputies say they targeted the Pawleys Island Tavern to address complaints of underaged drinking consumption on Nov. 24. Their focus was to charge the persons responsible for deliberately – or through negligence – providing alcoholic beverages to teens.

As a result, one adult was charged with providing alcohol to minors and four minors were charged with being in possession of alcohol.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office criminal charges against the establishment are pending.