GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Pawleys Island man is arrested after refusing to stop for blue lights and leading deputies on a two-county chase Saturday morning.

According to GCSO, a vehicle led deputies on a pursuit from Horry County into Georgetown County around 6 a.m. on US-17.

Deputies deployed stop sticks near Litchfield Exchange and the suspect’s vehicle was stopped near the intersection of US-17 and Julian Rutledge Road in the area of Pawleys Island, GSCO said in a release.

Travis R. Grate (39), of the Pawleys Island area, was taken into custody by authorities and charged with failure to stop for blue lights and siren.

The reason why the chase started was not stated.

Grate also had an active warrant for an assault on a law enforcement officer charge.

He was transported to the Georgetown County Detention Center.