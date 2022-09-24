GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened Friday night in Georgetown County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 1999 Dodge Caravan traveling east on Highway 51 crossed the center line and hit a 2021 Dodge Ram pickup around 10 p.m. Friday.

The crash caused the Dodge Caravan to spin and crash into a ditch. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

SCHP says the pickup truck driver was injured. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The name of the deceased will be released by the county coroner.