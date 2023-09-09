GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a crash that left one dead and two injured Saturday afternoon near Georgetown.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling north on US 17 when it collided with a Chevrolet Malibu at 12:53 p.m. near Hobcaw Road.

The driver of the Chevrolet Malibu died at the scene, and a passenger was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The Hyundai driver was transported to a local hospital.

SCHP is investigating the crash.