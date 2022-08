GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Highway 41 Saturday morning.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on Highway 41 when the vehicle veered left, overturned, and caught fire.

Master Trooper David Jones says the crash happened around 1:45 a.m.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by SCHP.