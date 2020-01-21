Police detain man after shooting that left 1 person dead, another injured in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are investigating after two people were being treated for gunshot wounds at a hospital Monday night.

According to the Georgetown Police Department, officers were dispatched to Georgetown Memorial Hospital around 11:00 p.m. in reference to a shooting that occurred in the county.

Once at the hospital, officers were informed there were two victims and that the cases were unrelated. However, officers say further investigation revealed the shootings were related to an incident that happened in the Lincoln/Legion Street area.

Officers say the two individuals who were being treated for gunshot wounds included 33-year-old Kawaun Montique Myers and 22-year-old Coltin Brad Anderson.

Anderson was transported to MUSC in Charleston for treatment, but we’re told Myers died at the hospital.

A third individual, Steven Mathew Elliott, 22, has been detained as a person of interest in this case.

This case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department.