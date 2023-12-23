GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported fatal shooting that happened in the Dunbar community just before 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Officials say the shooting happened at a residence on Handy Hill Drive where one person was injured by gunfire. She was transported by a private vehicle to a local hospital where she later died. A second person was taken to a hospital by ambulance but their condition is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-546-5102.