Update: The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has identified Tyesha Wilson, 24, of Georgetown, as the driver killed on Carvers Bay Rd on Sunday morning.

SCHP is investigating the accident.

—

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol has reported an early morning fatal collision in Georgetown County near Carvers Bay Rd at SC 261.

According to Lance Corporal Brittany Glover, the collision occurred around 12:47 a.m. when a 2017 Nissan Ultima was traveling south on Carver’s Bay Road when they struck a ditch followed by a tree.

Officials say the driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle and succumbed to their injuries at the scene.