GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are investigating a deadly crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Deputy Chief Nelson Brown with the Georgetown Police Department said officers were dispatched to the intersection of Front Street and Wood Street at 8:14 a.m. Wednesday.

A victim was taken to Georgetown Memorial Hospital where he died from injuries. The victim has not yet been identified.

Officials say the investigation into the crash is ongoing.