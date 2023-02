GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that occurred late Sunday night.

According to GCSO, troopers responded to the crash on Highmarter Street near Riddick Road, just after 10:45 a.m. Sunday.

A pedestrian was walking east on Highmarket Street when they were hit by a Honda Civic headed in the same direction on the roadway.

No charges have been announced in the crash.