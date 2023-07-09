GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Georgetown County deputies are investigating after an early morning shooting that hurt one person, deputies said in a news release.

The shooting happened at Corvette Club on East Main Street in Andrews, deputies said. It happened at about 1 a.m.

Deputies said a 31-year-old man was shot twice and sent to the hospital for further treatment. No update on his condition was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-546-5102.

Count on News13 for updates.