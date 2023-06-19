GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead after a crash at the intersection of Martin Luther King Road and Parkers road Sunday in Georgetown County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a motorcycle was traveling east on Martin Luther King Road when it collided with a Kia sedan traveling west.

Reports say the Kia was attempting to make a left-hand turn.

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

The driver of the Kia was not injured.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.